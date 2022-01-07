TN police suspect mother poisoned daughter over fortune-teller’s ‘prediction’

The incident is said to have taken place after a fortune teller predicted a bad future for the daughter, who was a person with physical and intellectual disabilities.

news Crime

In a shocking incident at Thudiyalur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a mother-daughter duo were found dead at their home, on Thursday, January 6. The daughter was a person with a disability, who was taken care of by the mother. The police, upon initial investigation, said that the mother allegeldy poisoned her daughter and then died due to suicide. The incident is said to have taken place after a fortune teller predicted a bad future for the daughter.

Police officials from Thudiyalur police station told TNM that the mother had been identified as T Dhanalakshmi (58), who had been living with her daughter Suganya (30). Suganya was a person with physical and intellectual disabilities.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 5, a fortune teller (kudukuduppai kaaran) had arrived at the house and reportedly said 'Dhanalakshmi would fall ill seriously before the next full moon'. Dhanalakshmi later contacted her son Sasikumar who doesn’t live with them and spoke about the prediction, adding that she was worried about her daughter and that no one would take care of her. Further, the fortune teller had reportedly told that Dhanalakshmi would soon be paralysed.

"She had also said that both she and her daughter would be a burden on him, to which the son responded by saying that nothing of that sort would happen and he will take care of them,” the police added.

Sasikumar called his mother and sister on Thursday morning but his calls went unanswered. He asked his friend to check on them at around 10.30 am, at which time both were found dead. Thudiyalur police arrived at the spot and have sent their bodies for autopsy to the Coimbatore Government Hospital. An investigation is underway.