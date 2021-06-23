TN police crack case of robberies across SBI ATMs, one gang member held

The gang looted 19 SBI ATMs across Tamil Nadu and looted up to Rs 48 lakh by exploiting a glitch in the machines.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu police have nabbed one member of a gang which is accused of looting upto Rs 48 lakh from various ATMs in Tamil Nadu. Over the last three days, thefts have been reported at 19 ATMs in Taramani, Velachery, Vadapalani neighbourhoods of Chennai, as well as other districts. Moreover, only SBI cash withdrawal machines were targeted. Speaking to the media, Chennai city police Commissioner Sankar Jiwal IAS said that Automated Cash Withdrawal machines were targeted in all these centres, and the gang used a single debit card to withdraw up to Rs 48 lakh. They were able to do so by exploiting a technical glitch in the ATM machines, he added.

The modus operandi

Investigation has revealed that the gang, which is suspected to be from another state, used a single debit card to withdraw cash. When the cash was in the dispenser, they would block the sensor signal for 20 seconds and take the money. Typically, if the cash is not withdrawn during this time, then the ATM takes the money back and the amount debited from the account is credited once again. However, the gang blocked the sensor, which gave the machine the idea that it was taking the cash back while, in reality, they had removed the notes.

All of the thefts took place between June 17 and 18 at various SBI cash withdrawal machines. It was exposed when bank officials noticed the loss of cash from the ATM machines without a corresponding debit in the account.

SBI ATM machines temporarily suspended

Addressing the press on Tuesday, June 23, Sankar Jiwal IAS said that the police have received the CCTV footage of the thefts and that investigation is ongoing. He also added that such a modus operandi to loot ATMs was seen for the first time in Tamil Nadu. The top cop assured the media that account holders have not lost any money, and that the loss is borne by the bank. A team headed by Additional Commission (South) has been deputed to nab the suspected persons. Further, the police have also written to all the banks to report such thefts in their ATMs and to keep safety checks in place.

Further, SBIâ€™s Chief General Manager in Chennai, R Radhakrishnan added that as an immediate response, all SBI Automated Cash Withdrawal and Deposit Machines have been disabled.