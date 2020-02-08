TN police bust rave party in Kodaikanal, seize ganja and LSD stamps

Three persons have been booked for possessing and selling narcotics and remanded to judicial custody.

news Crime

Three persons have been booked in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu for organising a party with a supply of drugs on Friday. The arrests were made by the police, whose suspicions grew based on social media posts inviting the public to join the party on a private property, 40 kilometres from the town. The guests at the venue were however dispersed and not detained.



According to the police over 200 persons comprising of students and locals attended the party where the organisers allegedly supplied ganja and LSD stamps to the guests. The men arrested include Harish Kumar ( 27), Tarun Kumar (24) and Karpagamani (45). Karpagamani owned the land where the party was organised. They have been booked for possessing and selling narcotics and remanded to judicial custody.

"They are not history-sheeters and are agriculturalists and own vegetable shops as their main occupation," and investigating officer tells TNM. "We were alerted about this incident after seeing social media posts. They have announced it as a party with music to lure people there. There was no mention of drugs on social media. We went there to check the location based on a hunch, if it was legal or illegal. It was a large gathering at this town called Kundupetti," he adds.

It was a large ground, according to the police and the accused were caught red handed with LSD stamps and 150 grams of ganja.

In May last year, a Police team in Pollachi detained as many as 165 youngsters for using drugs at a rave party hosted at Agri Nest, a resort near Sethumadai near Pollachi in Coimbatore. Ganja, MDMA, cocaine, hashish and banned sedative tablets from seized from the venue.

It was also found that the private resort, located in the midst of a coconut farm, was functioning without permission. The resort owner, 45-year-old Jai Ganesh and three others were arrested. Revenue Department officials later sealed the property.

The arrested group in Pollachi consisted students from Coimbatore, most of whom hailed from Kerala. Reports suggested that the youth arrested also included IT professionals from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.