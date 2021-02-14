TN parents say monkeys abducted newborn twins, killed one baby

While the parents of the twin girls allege a monkey attack, police and forest officials are still investigating the matter.

In a bizarre and tragic turn of events in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, a new born child was allegedly killed by monkeys that abducted the baby and her twin sister from the house on Saturday. While one child who was found on the roof of the house was rescued by neighbours, the other was found dead in a moat, after having been flung into it.

This incident took place at a house located at Mela Alangam near the Thanjavur palace. The monkeys reportedly entered the house after removing ceiling tiles, came in and ran away with the babies. The children's father Raja was at work while their mother Bhuvaneshwari was cooking. The twins were just eight days old and the couple also have an older child. Bhuvaneshwari who was cooking, came rushing when she heard the monkey screeching and much to her horror, couldn't find her babies.

Speaking to TNM, a police officer from the Thanjavur West station says, “On Saturday afternoon we received a call saying new born babies were missing following which a team from the station left for their house. While one infant was found on top of the tiled roof, after some search we were able to find the other baby lying inside a moat behind the house.”

An FIR has been filed under Section 174 of the IPC. The baby’s body has been kept at a government hospital in Thanjavur and will be handed over to the parents after post mortem.

On how the incident could have happened, the officer says, “According to the information we got, the mother was cooking inside the house while the twins were asleep. They claim that the monkeys could have gotten inside from the roof.”

“Monkeys are not rampant in the area but they seem to be moving in groups from one place to another. However, we have not received any other complaints relating to monkey menace,” he adds.

Sharing his sentiment of incredulity over the incident, a forest officer has told ToI that it is unheard of that monkeys could remove tiles to enter a house and leave through the same hole. He also noted that the infants' bodies had no marks of being grabbed by animals. The officer M Ilayaraja has said that no conclusion can correctly be arrived at just yet.