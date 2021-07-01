TN NGO claims toddler died of COVID-19, sells him to couple in Madurai

GR Shivakumar, the Director of the Idhayam Trust and his associate Mathershah are on the run for allegedly selling two children to two childless couples.

The â€˜deathâ€™ of a one-year-old boy in Madurai has unearthed an illegal child adoption racket. The district administration has found that officials at the Idhayam Trust, an NGO in Madurai had faked the death of a one-year-old boy and sold him to a childless couple in June. The Madurai police have since rescued Manickam, the boy and Dhanam, a two-year-old girl, who were allegedly sold to two childless couples and reunited them with their mothers. While GR Shivakumar, the Director of the Idhayam Trust an NGO in Madurai and his associate Mathershah are absconding, the police have arrested two intermediaries - Selvi and Raja.

Madurai Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha while speaking to IANS said, "We have already rescued the two children from the clutches of those who had bought them but are yet to arrest the Director of the NGO, Idhayam Trust, GR Shivakumar, and his associate Matharshar who are on the run. We will nab them soon."

Azaruddin, a social worker had admitted Iswarya, her son Mancikam and her two other children in the home for destitute persons run by Idhayam Trist in March after her husband passed away. However, he learnt that Manickam was separated from his mother Iswarya on June 20. When he enquired with GR Sivakumar, he was told that the child was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Later volunteers informed Azaruddin that the child passed away and that he was buried at the Thathaneri burial ground. The mother was not allowed to see the body but was taken to the burial ground to do some rituals.

