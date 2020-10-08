TN MP Ravikumar asks Union govt to appoint members to National SC Commission

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar reminded the Union government that despite his letter in June and the Hathras case, that the commission was not fully functioning.

The alleged discrimiantion by the Union government in the Hathras rape case in Uttar Pradesh has brought into sharp focus, the failure of government machineries meant to protect Dalits, Tamil Nadu MP Dr Ravikumar said, pointing out that one such machinery that should have intervened, is the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which has been left paralysed due to the non-appointment of a Chairman, Vice Chairman, Committee members and other functionaries.

In a tweet on October 7, the Parliamentarian reminded the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that despite his letter in June and the Hathras case, the Union government was yet to ensure that the Commission was fully functioning.

"Respected Sir , Even after Hathras the chairman post of the SC Commission is vacant. Please appoint somebody and allow the SC Commission to function. Enclosed is my letter written over this June 21,2020 (sic)," he tweeted.

The letter that was written four months ago, states that, "Though the government is keen in doing justice to the Scheduled Castes, the action down to the last implementing point is not available due to the non-existence of Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Committee members and other functionaries.The data shows that the state level commission is not instituted in Tamil Nadu."

The MP goes on to explain that the state-level bodies barely function throughout the country.

"The state-level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting was never conducted in 20 states and five union territories during 2016, 2017 and 2018. The district level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting was never conducted in six states and six union territories during 2016, 2017 and 2018. Due to this negligence, a large number of cases is pending for disposal," the letter stated.

"In such understandably precarious conditions, the unfilled vacancies of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Committee members, secretaries, directors, other functionaries at the national and state levels have crippled the functioning of the commission. This is against the spirit of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he added.