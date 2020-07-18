TN Minister Sellur K Raju recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

The minister had tested positive for coronavirus on July 8, after showing mild symptoms.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation Sellur K Raju was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai following recovery from the novel coronavirus infection on Friday. The Minister and his wife were receiving treatment at a private hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said, “The Minister for Co-operation, Tamil Nadu Sellur K Raju who was admitted to MIOT Hospital-Chennai on July 8 for COVID-19 treatment, has made a complete recovery. He was discharged from the hospital on July 17.”

The Minister’s wife was the first person to test positive for coronavirus in their family. Following this, the Minister used to visit his wife in the private hospital and hence he decided to give his samples for COVID-19 testing. The test showed that the Minister was positive for coronavirus. Hence, he was admitted to the same hospital where his wife was receiving treatment.

The Minister was mildly symptomatic and responded well to the treatment. Sellur K Raju, was the third minister from Tamil Nadu to test positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan and Electricity Minister P Thangamani tested positive for coronavirus. The Higher Education Minister was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, as per reports.

On Thursday, Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel tested positive for coronavirus becoming the fourth minister to contract the novel coronavirus. The Minister preferred to stay in home quarantine.The Minister’s son and son-in-law also tested positive for coronavirus, say reports. Her residence in Vaniyambadi and Chennai has been sanitised and the officials are involved in contract tracing.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,358 new cases of COVID-19. The state also witnessed 3,391 persons getting discharged from hospital following recovery from coronavirus. The capital Chennai has so far witnessed 80% recovery rate of COVID-19 patients. Within seven days, the city hospitals discharged over 17,000 people.

A total of 79 people died due to COVID-19 in the state on Friday.