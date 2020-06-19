TN Minister KP Anbalagan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to pvt hospital

The Minister was appointed to oversee coordination and relief work done by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Field Support Teams (FST).

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan, who is also part of the Chennai COVID-19 control team, has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. According to reports, the Minister has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after having tested positive for novel coronavirus. He is the third legislator in the state to have contracted the infection.

Opposition leader and DMK chief MK Stalin took to social media to wish the Education Minister speedy recovery. He tweeted, “I learnt that Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan has contracted the COVID-19 infection. So I called him and enquired about his health. He should very soon recover completely and once again be in public service. The people working in the public sphere should be careful.”

A government order issued on June 5, mentions that the Minister was appointed to oversee coordination and the relief work done by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Field Support Teams (FST) consisting of senior IAS and IPS officers. He was put in charge of zone 13 Adyar, zone 14 Perungudi and zone 15 Sholinganallur in south Chennai region.

According to his tweet, the Minister had attended a meeting of the Ministers held at the Rippon building on June 17. Other Ministers who were present include C Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar and R Kamaraj, all of whom are part of the COVID-19 control team.

AIADMK Minister KP Anbalagan has been visiting and inspecting the fever clinics set up in these zones.

Notably, the Secretariat has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 in Chennai. So far, four staff members from the Chief Minister’s Camp Officer have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and On Wednesday, a member of the Chief Minister’s office succumbed to the disease.

DMK MLA Anbazhagan succumbed to COVID-19 on June 10. The 62-year-old legislator was admitted at the hospital on June 2 after testing positive for coronavirus and passed away eight days later on June 10, on his birthday. AIADMK MLA Palani is the second to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at MIOT hospital in the city.