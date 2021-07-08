TN minister carried by fishermen to the shore as he did not want shoes to get wet

The visuals show a man carrying the minister to the shore, while a few others around help him.

news Controversy

Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries â€“ Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry, who visited the Palaverkadu area in Thiruvallur district to inspect sea erosion on July 8, Thursday was seen on camera being carried by people to the shore as the minister was reportedly hesitant to wet his white shoes. The visuals show the minister getting out of a boat and there is ankle deep water. A red chair is placed for him so that he can step on it. After he does that, the visuals show a man carrying the minister to the shore, while a few others around help him.

Though reporters who covered the event said that the minister did not want his shoes to get wet, a reaction has not yet come from the ministerâ€™s office. As per reports, Minister Anitha visited the Palaverkadu area to inspect sea erosion. After the minister got down from his car and reached the sea shore, the fishermen at the location placed a chair for the minister to climb onto the boat.

After too many fishermen along with department officials got on the boat, the boat started visibly shaking, which forced a few to move to another boat.

After the minister finished with his inspection, when he returned to the shore, the residents placed a chair for him to get down from the boat. As the minister was visibly hesitant to get his shoes wet, one of the fishermen nearby carried the minister to the shore, which was barely ten feet away.

After the video went viral on social media, the minister received backlash from netizens who pointed out about the VIP culture among ministers and higher officials.

68-year-old Anitha Radhakrishnan was elected from the Tiruchendur constituency. He is a fifth time MLA and was with the AIADMK prior to 2009.