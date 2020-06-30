TN Min KP Anbalagan's second COVID-19 test returns positive, to remain in hospital

"He is at present very stable and all vital parameters are normal,” the hospital said in its statement.

About 10 days after it was first reported that Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan had contracted COVID-19, it has now been confirmed by the private hospital that the Minister’s second sample tested for COVID-19 has also come back positive.

Chennai’s MIOT Hospital has issued a statement, signed by its Managing Director Dr Prithvi Mohandas, that reads, “Initially he showed no symptoms and his CT Scan was normal, but still as a precautionary measure he was kept under observation. Subsequently, his second sample tested positive for COVID-19. He developed mild cough yesterday and is being treated for the same. He is at present very stable and all vital parameters are normal."

When reports emerged that the Minister had tested positive for novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, the minister had denied it and maintained that he was healthy. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too had maintained that since the Minister himself has denied the claims, the news is not true.

Anbalagan had last participated in a meeting of state ministers held at the Rippon building on June 17. His peers C Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar and R Kamaraj, all of whom are part of the COVID-19 control team, had also attended the meeting.

KP Anbalagan is part of the Chennai’s COVID-19 control team and was appointed to oversee the coordination and the relief work done by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Field Support Teams (FST) consisting of senior IAS and IPS officers. Anbalagan was in charge of zone 13 Adyar, zone 14 Perungudi, and zone 15 Sholinganallur in the south Chennai region.

DMK MLA Anbazhagan was the first lawmaker from Tamil Nadu to succumb to COVID-19. He passed away on June 10, his 62nd birth anniversary. From AIADMK, MLA Palani has also tested positive for COVID-19 disease. He is also undergoing treatment at MIOT hospital in the city.