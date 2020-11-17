TN MBBS seats counselling: Cut-off, venue and schedule

The counselling process will start on Wednesday.

news NEET 2020

The government of Tamil Nadu released the rank list for MBBS admissions in the state based on the marks scored by candidates in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Monday. The counseling process for admissions to the state quota of seats in government and private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu will begin on Wednesday in Chennai.

NEET-UG results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 16. Students from Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 57.44%. Recently, the government of Tamil Nadu also passed an order providing 7.5% reservation to students who cleared NEET and had studied in government schools in the state. This reservation for government school students will be implemented from the current academic year.

Here are a few important things to know about the rank list and the Tamil Nadu medical admissions:

Cut-off marks

For students under the Open Category (OC), the cut-off mark is expected to be 601. For students under the Backward Community (BC) category, the cut-off mark for admissions to MBBS this year is 560. For those under the Most Backward Community (MBC), the cut-off mark is 526. Students under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category will be considered for admission if they have a NEET score of over 453 marks and those from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category will have a minimum cut-off mark of 348, as per a report in Times of India.

Counselling schedule

The minister, on Monday, told that only 500 students will be called for counselling every day.

With regards to students under the 7.5% quota list, those with ranks 1 to 267 (NEET marks 664 to 190) will be called counselling on Wednesday. Those with ranks 268 to 633 (NEET marks 189 to 133) have been asked to appear for counselling on Thursday and those with ranks 634 to 951 (NEET marks 132 to 113) have been asked to be present for counselling on Friday.

The counselling for remaining students is expected to follow immediately after allocation of seats for those from the special categories and government schools.

Counselling venue

Unlike Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, admissions to MBBS and BDS seats will take place in person at Chennaiâ€™s Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station. To prevent crowding, only 500 students will be called in a day for counselling and adequate safety and precautionary measures are expected to be put in place for the students.