TN man detained for making hoax bomb call to CM's home

The special team has handed over the accused to Salem police for further investigation.

A special team of the Tamil Nadu police detained a youngster from Tiruppur for making a hoax bomb threat call to the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Salem on Wednesday. The youngster from Kamanaickenpalayam in Tiruppur district made a hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted in the Chief Minister’s home in his hometown on Wednesday morning.

Following this, the Chief Minister’s office, who received the call immediately, alerted the concerned officials and conducted searches along with bomb squads and sniffer dogs for over two hours. However, the searches proved that the call was a hoax. Hence, the special team started zeroing down on the accused.

Speaking to TNM, Kamanaickenpalayam police said, “A special team reached Kamanaickenpalayam and arrested the accused based on the phone signal. The accused has been handed over to the Salem district police for further investigations.” However, the identity of the youngster was not revealed by the Tiruppur police.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was spearheading the campaign in Krishnagiri ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in April 2021. Accordingly, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, who did respond to the return of Sasikala, finally locked his horns with Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.

On Wednesday, Edappadi Palaniswami said, “AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was not a part of AIADMK for 10 years when Amma (Jayalalithaa) was alive. He was even removed from the primary membership of the party. However, he somehow got into the party for a while but his entry is not acceptable.”

“This is a party of the people which grew with the efforts of the members so we will not accept the entry. Moreover, AIADMK will not bow down to be ruled by a single family,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu political space has also started to feel the heat after the return of former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala and the expected visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.