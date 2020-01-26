TN man arrested after minor step-daughter reveals sexual assault in video

The incident took place on January 21 when the girl's mother had gone to work.

news Sexual Assault

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old step-daughter and branding her with a hot metal spoon. The incident came to light when the police received a video of the child speaking about the assault on Facebook.

The incident took place on January 21, when the girl’s mother was out of town for work. The man had allegedly sexually assaulted her and also branded the girl’s body with a hot metal spoon in an act of aggression and violence. The child informed her mother about the incident as soon as she returned home from work.

However, as she was initially reluctant about reporting the issue, neighbours took note of the situation and events and urged the victim to speak on camera about her plight. She had even shown the wounds she sustained from being branded by the spoon.

According to an official at the Srirangam Police Station, the video was sent by a neighbour to the police on its Facebook mail, following which they took action. They also received an anonymous tip-off via a phone call to the coordinator of Sevai Child Line, Muralikumar I, who lodged a complaint with the all women-police station.

Responding to the complaint, the police took the accused into custody on Saturday and questioned him all night. According to reports, the Srirangam All Women Police arrested the man in the early hours of Saturday for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old child and for causing harm to her by branding her with metal. Investigations revealed that the man was married to the girl’s mother a few years ago, after her first husband had passed away. She has been the sole earning member of the family as her second husband, the accused, is unemployed at present.

He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.