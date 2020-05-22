TN man accuses Google Maps of creating problems in marital life, files complaint

"My wife believes Google over anything else. Google is causing strife in my family life," he wrote in his complaint.

news Crime

For a 49-year-old man in Nagapattinam district's Mayiladuthurai, Google Maps has proven to be the splinter that could break his marriage apart and he won't stop short of taking the tech company to court over the matter.

With a complaint in hand on Thursday, R Chandrasekhar went up to the local police and demanded that action be taken against Google Maps for claiming that he had been in locations that he had never visited. According to his complaint, the fancy shop owner, has been subjected to emotional difficulties, family problems, familial violence and torture because of misinformation regarding his whereabouts on the app.

In his complaint, he states, "For the last few months, my wife has been constantly scanning the 'Your timeline' feature on Google Maps and refuses to let me sleep, as she questions where I was. She is constantly thinking about this, is getting affected and affecting the rest of the family too."

On May 20, he says, the map depicted a graph to his wife consisting of places that he never visited leading to suspicions and problems in his marital and family life.

"I am unable to answer her questions. And my wife is not listening despite what family, relatives, our circle of friends and counsellors are saying. Despite several talks, she is refusing to listen. She believes Google over anything else. Google is causing strife in my family life. So I ask you to take action against Google and ensure justice for me. I also ask that Google give me compensation for causing so much strife," he adds.

Speaking to TNM, the investigating officer, K Singaravelu says that no FIR has been filed in the case and there were no plans to do so either.

"We are considering calling the husband and wife and counselling them," he says. "If that doesn't work we will see what steps to take next."