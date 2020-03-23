TN lockdown: TASMAC to shut, no food delivery, people asked to stay at home

TASMAC outlets across the state will be closed and home delivery through food aggregators has been prohibited.

Tamil Nadu has issued detailed guidelines on what the prohibitory orders that come into force from 6 pm on Tuesday will entail. In addition to directives to residents, the state government has given details on what services will be exempted and what is prohibited.

The regular services which have now been prohibited are:

1) TASMAC shops shall close their operations

2) Home delivery of food items through aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber eats are prohibited.

3) Restaurants, Eateries, Kitchens – only take away (seating not permitted). At tea shops, no gathering is allowed.

4) People are required to stay at home and come out only for accessing basic and essential services and strictly follow social distancing norms detailed in this order and maintain a distance of 1 meter or 3 feet norms.

5) Any congregation of more than 5 persons in public places is prohibited (District Collectors and Commissioner of Police, Chennai have to issue orders separately).

The exemptions, meanwhile, include:

i) Medical supplies/equipment, Pharmaceuticals and Biotech units.

ii) Food-related / food processing industries, including flour mills

iii) Those units which are of a continuous nature where immediate shutting down would disrupt the on-going process for a long time or not possible Chemical factories.

iv) All industries permitted to operate shall work at 50% of their strength on a rotation basis.

v) Export units and SEZs at 50% of their strength on a rotation basis.

vi) Manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities, agriculture commodities & agriculture inputs, food items and wholesalers, retailers of such items.

vii) Transport arrangements made by the IT, ITES, industries and establishments to transport their employees from home and drop.

Under transport, the government has listed the following as exempted services:

a) Ambulances

b) Vehicles / Cabs owned or contracted by the companies under exempted categories for transportation of staff to work place and back.

c) All Goods Carriers (trucks, tempos, container trailers etc.)

d) Taxis to and from the airport, hospitals to home

e) Hearse/funeral services vehicles

f) Government vehicles engaged in essential services/duties