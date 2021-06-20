TN lockdown extended till June 28, relaxations in Chennai and 27 other districts

The Tamil Nadu government has split its districts into three categories based on the COVID-19 caseload and introduced relaxations accordingly.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the state-wide lockdown by another week, which will now end at 6 am on June 28. Travel to The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri, Couttralam and other tourist areas will be allowed only for emergency purposes. However, an e-pass is required to travel to these places. The state has also split the 38 districts into three categories based on the COVID-19 caseload and has introduced relaxations accordingly. Under this structuring, the districts have been split into Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 districts.

> Type 1 (11 districts): Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai

> Type 2 (24 districts): Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Villupuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar

> Type 3 (Four districts): Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu

Districts under the Type 1 category have a high COVID-19 caseload compared to the rest of the state. The existing lockdown norms and relaxations will continue in these 11 districts for the next week. The 24 districts under Type 2 have lesser COVID-19 cases than the 11 districts under Type 1 and more relaxations. The four districts under Type 3, including Chennai, have lower caseload and more relaxations.

Whatâ€™s allowed Type 2 and 3 districts

> Stand-alone grocery, vegetable, meat and fish shops will be allowed to function between 6 am and 7 pm

> Shops on the footpath selling vegetables, flowers, fruits can stay open between 6 am and 7 pm

> Hotels, restaurants and bakeries can stay open, offering parcel service only, between 6 am and 9 pm. Food delivery services will be allowed during the said period

> E-commerce platforms can function between 6 am and 9 pm

> Sweet and snack shops can function between 6 am and 9 pm

> Registrar offices can function with full capacity

> All types of construction works will be allowed

> People can travel for weddings to Type 2 and Type 3 districts after obtaining an e-pass. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed at these weddings.

Additional relaxation in Type 2 districts

Following are the additional relaxations allowed in 24 districts, in addition to the ones already in place:

> Passengers can travel in rented cabs, taxis and autos without e-registration. Three passengers (excluding the driver) in rented cabs and taxis, and two passengers (excluding the driver) in autos will be allowed.

> Schools, colleges, universities and training institutes can open for admission related duties

> All essential government departments can function with 100% workforce and other government offices can function with 50% workforce.

> All private companies can function with 33% capacity

> Export industries and companies supplying to export industries can function with 100% capacity

> Other industries can function with 33% capacity

> Shops that supply electrical items, bulbs, cables, switches and wires can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Bicycle shops and two-wheeler repair shops can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Hardware shops can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Shops that supply vehicle spare parts can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Two-wheeler showrooms and dealership showrooms can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> School books and stationery selling shops can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Vehicle dealership repair shops can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Footwear shops can function between 9 am and 5 pm

> Opticals showroom and repair shops can stay open between 9 am and 5 pm

> Mixie, grinder, television retail showroom and repair centres can stay open between 9 am and 5 pm

> Earthenware and handicraft showrooms can stay open between 9 am and 5 pm

> Electricians, Plumbers, Computer and other machine servicemen and other self-employed personnel can work between 6 am and 5 pm with e-registration

> Cell phone retail and service centres can stay open between 9 am and 5 pm

> Shops selling construction materials can stay open between 9 am and 5 pm

> Sports training centres can open between 6 am and 5 pm. Sports competitions without allowing spectators can be held in open spaces

> Theatres owners can plan for maintenance work in their theatres once a week with permission from the zonal officer

> Home Financing Companies, Non-banking financing companies, and microfinancing companies can function with a 33% workforce.

Additional relaxation in Chennai, other Type 3 districts

These are some of the additional relaxations allowed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, apart from the ones already in place:

> Tea shops can stay open between 6 am and 7 pm for parcel service only

> Road-side eateries can function between 6 am and 7 pm for parcel services only

> Passengers can travel in rented cabs, taxis and autos without e-registration. Three passengers (excluding the driver) in rented cabs and taxis and two passengers (excluding the driver) in autos will be allowed.

> Public transportation buses between Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts following 50% occupancy, no A/C and SOPs

> Public transport with 50% occupancy will be allowed within the district. Air conditioning cannot be used and other SOPs need to be followed

> Beauty parlours, salons, spas can function with 50% capacity without using air conditioning between 6 am and 7 pm

> Metro trains will start functioning with 50% capacity and SOPs

> Schools, colleges, universities and training institutes can open for admission related duties

> All government offices can function to their 100% capacity

> All private companies can function with a 50% workforce

> Homes for children, persons with disabilities and learning disorders, senior citizens, destitute, women, widows and related transportation to these homes shall be permitted without e-registration.

> Persons working at juvenile detention and correction centres will be allowed without e-registration

> Retail showrooms selling computer hardware, software, electronic appliance spare parts, etc can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Export units, which have export commitments or export orders, and their vendor units providing inputs to such Industries, can function with 100% of workers by following SOPs

> Other industries can function with a 50% workforce

> Electricians, plumbers, computer and other machine servicemen and other self-employed personnel can work between 6 am and 7 pm with e-registration

> Shops that supply electrical items, bulbs, cables, switches and wires can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Bicycle shops and two-wheeler repair shops can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Hardware shops can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Shops that supply vehicle spare parts can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> School books and stationery selling shops can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Vehicle dealership repair shops can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Two-wheeler showrooms and dealership showrooms can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Footwear shops can function between 9 am and 7 pm

> Opticals showroom and repair shops can stay open between 9 am and 7 pm

> Stainless steel shops, fancy and cosmetics shops, photo/video studios, laundry service centres, tailoring units, printing and photocopying shops will be allowed to stay open between 9 am and 7 pm

> Earthenware and handicraft showrooms can stay open between 9 am and 7 pm

> Mixie, grinder, television retail showroom and repair centres can stay open between 9 am and 7 pm

> Cell phone retail and service centres can stay open between 9 am and 7 pm

> Shops selling construction materials can stay open between 9 am and 7 pm

> Sports training centres can open between 6 am and 7 pm. Sports competitions without allowing spectators can be held in open spaces

> Film and television program shooting can be held with a maximum of 100 persons, all of whom must have undergone COVID-19 testing

> Post-production work can be done

> Cinema theatres can be opened one day a week for maintenance purposes after obtaining the necessary permit from the zonal officer

> Home Financing Companies, Non-banking financing companies, and microfinancing companies can function with a 50% workforce.