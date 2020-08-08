TN issues first flood warning to people around Mullaperiyar dam

The water level in the dam crossed 132 feet on Friday night.

news Kerala Rains 2020

The first flood warning has been issued to those living in the downstream of Mullaperiyar dam in Thekkady, Kerala. The Public Works Department of government of Tamil Nadu issued the warning on Friday.

The warning was issued by the office of the assistant engineer, Public Works Department, government of Kerala based on the water level in the dam at 8 pm on Friday. The water level as at 8 pm on Friday in Mullaperiyar dam was 132.60 feet as against the full reservoir level of 142 feet.

According to reports, the water level in the dam rose by seven feet in a single day due to heavy rains in the damâ€™s catchment area. The catchment areas received around 20 cms of rainfall in a span of 24 hours ending on Friday morning, which led to a sharp spike in the inflow to the dam which touched 17,700 cusecs. The dam is over 90% full as of Saturday when compared with 39% level on August 1.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, Vythiri in Wayanad district received the highest rainfall on Friday with 193 mm. Peermade in Idukki district recorded 185.5 mm of rainfall on Friday, followed by Kozha in Kottayam district with 179.2 mm. The IMD has also issued red warnings to four districts in Kerala -- Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad -- to look out for heavy rains on Saturday.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the name Tamil Nadu Weatherman, posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that the rains will show some respite in the Idukki-Wayanad region of Kerala.

A massive landslide occurred in Keralaâ€™s Idukki district in the wee hours of Friday, killing at least 15 persons. Over 50 persons are reportedly missing in the landslide that occurred in Pettimudi, in Idukki district. The relief work is in progress.