TN IPS Officers’ group comes out in support of cop accused of custodial violence

The IPS Officers’ Association also asked the media to “exercise discretion” while publishing news on this matter till the inquiry into allegations against Balveer Singh is completed.

The Tamil Nadu IPS Officers’ Association has come out in support of Balveer Singh, the IPS officer who has been suspended after accusations surfaced of custodial torture in Tirunelveli’s Ambasamudram. In a statement released on Tuesday, April 4, the Association accused the media of covering the issue in a “selective manner.” The statement further alleged that there are “vested interests are being propagated on social media to influence evidence, witnesses, investigating agencies and the public.” The statement also said that such “pre-judged reporting might affect the ongoing investigation.” The Association also asked the media to “exercise discretion on publication of this matter in the media till the completion of the inquiry for the impartial administration of justice.”

The suspended IPS officer was the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ambasamudram and has been accused by several people of beating up detainees and breaking their teeth with large stones and cutting pliers. The issue came to light on March 26 when three men recorded a video in which they recalled the torture they were subjected to at the Ambai police station by Balveer Singh and the other police officers. The men said that they were beaten up and that their teeth were broken by Balveer Singh with the help of the other police officers. One of the victims, Chellappa, told in the video that his brother was kicked in the chest by police officers and was sexually assaulted as well.

When the issue came to light Balveer Singh was transferred and placed on a compulsory waitlist for posting. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly on March 29 Balveer Singh had been suspended. On March 28, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) called for an investigation into the matter and stated that a detailed report must be submitted in six weeks. Balveer Singh was summoned by the SHRC on March 31 for investigation.

