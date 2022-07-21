TN IGP Intelligence NS Asiammal transferred to Enforcement Wing

Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, N S Asiammal was on Wednesday transferred by the Tamil Nadu government to the Enforcement Wing. The state government has appointed K A Senthil Velan as IGP-Intelligence, who is currently on compulsory wait on return from central deputation, a Home Department order said.

Asiammal would be IGP, Enforcement in the existing vacancy. Both Senthil Velan and Asiammal are IPS officers of the IGP rank. The government has also transferred 10 other IPS officers, out of which five have been promoted from their probation as assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

The transfers assume significance against the backdrop of claims that the July 17 violence at a private school in Kallakurichi district was due to the 'failure' of intelligence.

In a press conference following the violence, state Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had said there was no intelligence failure.

New Deputy Commissioners have also been appointed at Flower Bazaar and Triplicane police districts in Chennai, according to a report in DTNext. ASP Samay Singh Meena, currently serving at Valliyoor sub-division in Tirunelveli has been promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) and posted as Commandant, TSP X Battallion in Ulundurpet. ASP DV Kiran Shruthi, serving at Maduranthagam sub-division in Chengelpet has been promoted as SP and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime Cell, Chennai Police.

ASP Harsh Singh serving at Kotakuppam in Villupuram is promoted as SP and posted as DCP, Traffic (north), Chennai police, while Dr Deepak Siwach, ASP, Bhavani Sub-division in Erode is promoted as SP and posted as Commandant, TSP V Battallion, Avadi.

VV Sai Praneeth, ASP, Tiruttani has been promoted and posted as SP, Economic offences wing, Chennai.

