TN Hindu Munnani functionary fakes petrol bomb attack on his own house, arrested

Sakkarapani (40), the Town Secretary of Hindu Munnani in Kumbakonam, confessed that he faked the petrol bomb attack for publicity.

A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested in Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu n Monday, November 21, after he made a false claim about a petrol bomb attack near his house. Sakkarapani (40), the Town Secretary of the Hindu Munnani in Kumbakonam, called the Kumbakonam East police station saying that unknown miscreants threw a petrol bomb in front of his house on Monday morning, November 21. Sakkarapani also added that he smelt petrol and heard a loud noise and found pieces of shattered glass outside his house.

Upon hearing about the incident, Kumbakonam Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravali Priya, Assistant Superintendents of Police (ADSPs) Jayachandran and Swaminathan, and Assistant Director of the Forensic Department Ramachandran reached Sakkarapaniâ€™s house and began the investigation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thanjavur North President Sathish Kumar and other Hindu Munnani functionaries also visited Sakkarapaniâ€™s house, interacted with the police and demanded immediate action.

However, the investigating officers were suspicious of Sakkarapani and his claims. They searched his house as well. After interrogating him, the police found that the wicks used in the bottle which he claimed were hurled at his house matched the cloth the police had retrieved from his house. When the police confronted him with this information, Sakkarapni confessed that he had pretended that there was a petrol bomb attack to gain publicity. Reports say that he faked the bomb attack in hopes of getting a Personal Security Officer (PSO) that was provided to several leaders and members of Hindu organisations because there was a â€˜threatâ€™ to their lives.

After Sakkarapani confessed, Melakaveri Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Thirugnanasambantham lodged a complaint against him. Subsequently, the police registered a case against him under IPC Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 53 (rigorous imprisonment), 153 (indulging in activities that may cause provocation to rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups), 504 (intentional insult to breach peace), and 505(2) (causing public mischief) and have arrested him.