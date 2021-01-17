TN Health Secy J Radhakrishnan takes Covaxin shot in Trichy

Dr. Radhakrishnan got the vaccine in Trichy district and was given COVAXIN, which is manufactured by Bharath Biotech.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan on Sunday, received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, to increase confidence in connection to the inoculation process amongst frontline health workers. Dr. Radhakrishnan got the vaccine in Trichy district and was given COVAXIN, which is manufactured by Bharath Biotech. The vaccine was the subject of controversy since its announcement, as it has not completed phase 3 trials.

On Saturday, the first day of the vaccination process, 16.8% of healthcare providers took the vaccine. Tamil Nadu has the capacity to vaccinate 16,000 people in a day but only 2,783 persons got the shot on January 16. According to reports, on Saturday, both the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital in Trichy, found no takers for COVAXIN.

"Across Tamil Nadu vaccination is underway. As of 1pm, 4038 persons have been vaccinated. COVAXIN, so far 171 person have taken. First healthcare workers will get the vaccination, then frontline workers including police can register for the vaccination. After that elderly and then the general public can register. We will not force anyone to take it in Tamil Nadu. It is our duty to tell people that the vaccine is safe and can fight the virus," said the Health secretary.

In Chennai 310 out of 1200 healthcare providers reportedly took Covishield while 288 of 1200 healthcare workers took the vaccine in Salem. Chennai and Salem had the highest number of vaccination centres - 12.

In order to allay any apprehensions about the two vaccines for coronavirus heads of government and private hospitals in Tamil Nadu took the needle jab and led by example for fellow professionals and the general public on Saturday.

"If there had been a massive demand for the vaccine, I would have taken the shot last. But here, one has to create confidence in the minds of people and I opted to be the first to get the poke," Jayanthi Rangarajan, Dean, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital told IANS.