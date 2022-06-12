TN health secy J Radhakrishnan, home secy SK Prabhakar transferred in IAS reshuffle

Phanindra Reddy will take over as the new Home Secretary, while Dr Senthil Kumar will replace J Radhakrishnan.

news IAS

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, June 12, issued postings and transfers for more than 30 IAS officers. Senior bureaucrat Phanindra Reddy has been appointed as Home Secretary. J Radhakrishnan who was discharging his duties as Health Secretary has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary for Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. Senithil Kumar who was an officer on Special Duty for Health and Family Welfare department has been transferred and posted as the New Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

SK Prabakar has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Revenue Administration, while Nasimuddin has been appointed as Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department. Dheeraj Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and Darez Ahmed, who was serving as Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been appointed as Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. Jacintha Lazarus is the new Commissioner of Welfare of the Differently Abled and Lavlena IAS has been posted as Commissioner of Food Safety. Dr Anandakumar was posted as Secretary, Welfare of the differently abled persons Department.

Pradeep Yadav, the Managing Director of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), was posted as Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department. While J Jayakantan was transferred to the post of Commissioner of Geology and Mining. L Nirmalraj who was holding the geology and mining post, has now been posted as Commissioner of Transport.

This is a major reshuffle of IAS officers after DMK chief MK Stalin took over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. For administrative reasons officers who were appointed by the previous AIADMK government continued to serve in their respective departments even after the DMK government took over. Senior bureaucrat SK Prabhakar was serving as Home Secretary and J Radhakrishnan as Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu.