TN Guv RN Ravi gets legal notice over his remark against Kudankulam, Sterlite protests

Governor RN Ravi insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest, by calling the protest foreign-funded, the notice said.

A Kudankulam anti-nuclear plant protester has sent a legal notice to Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, saying he had insulted the protesters. SP Udayakumar, coordinator of the protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, sent a legal notice on Saturday, April 8. “By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest. There is no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries,” the notice said.

The notice called the remarks false and said it had the intention to harm the reputation of Udayakumar. The notice also mentioned that the remarks of Ravi lowered the moral character and credit of Udayakumar. The legal notice sought amends to the statement – against Udayakumar and the protesters who participated in the protests – by RN Ravi.

The notice comes days after Ravi said the Kudankulam and Sterlite protests were funded by foreign countries, during an interaction with civil service aspirants in Raj Bhavan on April 6. His claims received sharp criticism from the political parties and protesters.

After his controversial speech, leaders from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) said that they would stage a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his controversial speech on the public protests. The protest will be staged in front of the Raj Bhavan on April 12.