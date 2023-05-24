TN govt's plans to build Kalaignar Pen Monument in Chennai challenged In SC

The Pen monument, a memorial to former CM and DMK leader M Karunanidhi to be constructed off Chennaiâ€™s Marina beach, has been facing stiff opposition from fishing communities and environmentalists.

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct a 50-feet pen-shaped sculpture, as part of Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Monument, a memorial to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The Pen monument is to be constructed within the sea waters of the Marina Beach in Chennai, and has been facing stiff opposition from the local fishing communities and environmentalists, who fear destruction of marine life.

The plea, filed by KK Ramesh, a resident of Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu, said, "The expert opinions suggest that the devastating floods faced in recent years in Tamil Nadu are the immediate result of uncontrolled construction activities on sea shores and unscrupulous trespass into the natural path of backwaters." The plea also said that the area in which the respondents have carried out construction activities is part of the tidally influenced sea and the construction activities in those areas are strictly restricted under the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notifications.

"Uncontrolled construction activities in these areas would have devastating effects on the natural water flow that may ultimately result in severe natural calamities," said the plea drawn by advocate CR Jaya Sukin. The plea sought direction from the apex court to prohibit the burial of any mortal remains in all coastal areas of all states in India and also cancel the Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct the Pen monument. The plea alleged that the state government gave clearance certificates hastily, without proper scrutiny, iolating laws and court orders.

The plea said Chennai had enough land to build the memorial anywhere else in the city, but erecting a monument estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80 crore on the beach will impact the Marina ecosystem and marine life. "That monument is also objected to by fishermen associations and communities who have written to the state government as well as the Union government. The pen-shaped monument will be reachable via a 360-metre- long bridge over the sea and it will impact the sea, is harmful for the ecosystem, environment and will cause long-term damages," said the plea.

