TN govt waives cold storage charges, market cess for farmers until April 30

Similarly, the market cess of one per cent on sale value, which is paid by farmers has been waived off till April 30.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced waiver of cold storage and market cess till April 30. In what comes as a relief for farmers, he also announced offering credit for farm organisations and the introduction of mobile vegetable and fruit shops so as to make them available at the customers' doorsteps.

According to Palaniswami’s statement, “considering the prevailing situation and with the expectation of mango harvest the cold storage charges for vegetables and fruits are being waived till April 30 for the farmers, while the government will foot the bill.”

Similarly, the market cess of one per cent on sale value, paid by farmers, has been waived off till April 30. The one per cent is applicable on produce like rice, grains, groundnut, sesame, coconut, cotton, onion, chillies, tamarind, cashew, jaggery, tapioca, in addition to fruits and vegetables in some districts.

According to Palaniswami, mobile shops selling vegetables and fruits will be pressed into service so as to deliver them at the doorsteps of the customers. Additionally, 500 mobile vehicles belonging to the horticulture department will be mobilised for this purpose.

He also announced a credit facility up to Rs 10 lakh for farmer organisations that procure fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers and sell these at reasonable prices to the customers.

In the circular issued, a list of helpline numbers, district wise, have been listed.

Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu - 9843938301 Tiruvallur - 7708541376 Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur - 9442580451 Thiruvannamalai - 9361110552 Cuddalore - 9486420540 Villupuram and Kallakurichi - 9443787717 Salem - 9443363660 Namakkal - 9080386024 Dharmapuri - 9865815763 Nagapattinam - 9444710229 Krishnagiri - 9003660358 Coimbatore - 9994934804 Nilgiri - 9443546094 Erode and Tirupur - 7010330487 Trichy - 7305630487 Karur- 7010330487 Perambalur and Ariyalur - 9944669922 Thanjavur - 9944669922 Thiruvarur - 9944669922 Pudukottai - 9443008455 Ramanathapuram -9443008455 Sivagangai - 9677367772 Madurai - 9994621079 Dindigul - 9443004662 Theni - 9442009901 Virudhunagar - 9786785180 Thirunelveli and Tenkasi - 7598286370 Thoothukudi - 9842789906 Kanyakumari - 9487523498

Farmers having difficulties selling their produce can reach out to their respective Assistant Director of Agriculture in their district. The circular also lists out state-wide helpline numbers: 044-22253884, 22253885, 22253496 and 9500091904 that can be utilised between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm by farmers for any agriculture and horticulture-related queries. “The numbers can be used to reach out to the buyers for their produce, obtaining permits to transport their produce from the district authorities and to request for directions to the nearest cold storage,” the circular adds.

