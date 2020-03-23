TN govt warns it will impound passports of foreign returnees violating quarantine

The Tamil Nadu government is taking multiple steps to ensure that those who have been advised quarantine in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, follow orders. The latest among these is a warning that passports will be impounded if those returning from outside country violate quarantine guidelines.

Health Minister Vijayabhaskar tweeted on Monday morning, "Though tracked,some of the travellers violate Government’s strict order to self - quarantine, thus becoming a threat for community transmission.The list of travelers is handed over to district administration and police for tracking,if anyone violates the order, legal action will be taken (sic)."

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has warned that those who have returned from abroad and skip directives for quarantine will have their passports impounded. Currently, there are 9,424 persons who have been placed under quarantine in Tamil Nadu.

In addition to this, the Chennai corporation, too, has stepped up efforts to ensure that the state's orders are being followed.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has stated that a green sticker will be pasted on the 3,000 houses where travellers and residents have been instructed to remain quarantined.

The details on it will include their name, address, number of persons under quarantine and the dates under which they must remain in quarantine.

"All the houses where home quarantine suspected people are residing, stickers will be pasted for alerting others and to ensure social distancing. It’s a time of emergency and it has to be taken in the right spirit," the Commissioner said on Monday.