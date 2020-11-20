TN govt school student who secured medical seat thanks actor Sivakartikeyan for his help

Actor Sivakarthikeyan reportedly funded her private coaching to crack National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) this year.

G Sahana, a medical aspirant from Pookollai village, Thanjavur is elated. The 18-year-student who passed out from a government school in 2019 has now secured a medical seat in KAPV Government Medical College in Trichy, thanks to the goodwill of a few who helped her in her journey. Notable among them is actor Sivakarthikeyan who reportedly funded her private coaching to crack National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) this year.

This was Sahanaâ€™s second attempt at the entrance test. Having scored 272 marks in NEET, she has secured the seat under Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s 7.5% reservation in medical colleges for government school students. Sahana finished high school with 87.3% in her Class 12 board exams.

Sahanaâ€™s father is a part-time tailor and her mother is an agriculture labourer, according to reports.Her battle was made more challenging when Cyclone Gaja e struck her village in 2018. The young student lost the house she was residing in due to the cyclone.

Sahanaâ€™s fight to realise her dream of becoming a doctor against all odds was supported by a few who came forward to help after reading reports of her hardships. According to reports, Sahana had thanked the star and the others who helped her realise her dream.

This included the then Thanjavur Collector Annadurai who arranged for solar lamps to be installed at her house at his expense, in addition to donating Rs 10,000 for her education. Sahana was also receiving free training from another resident of the village.

Notably, Sivakarthikeyan also recently offered a helping hand to ailing supporting actor Thavasi when news came that the latter was battling cancer.