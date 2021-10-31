TN govt says meat shops to remain open on Nov 4, restrictions in Jain areas

An earlier order from the Greater Chennai Corporation to close meat shops across the city has been amended by the state government following widespread criticism.

news Controversy

Following widespread criticism, a Greater Chennai Corporation order instructing meat shops to close down on November 4, has been amended by the Tamil Nadu government. Meat shops will remain open across the city, and will only remain closed in neighbourhoods with a large Jain population and in areas that have Jain places of worship.

The corporation, through an October 14 order, had asked meat shops to remain closed on the occasion of Mahaveer Nirvan day, like previous years. However this year, Mahaveer Nirvan day falls on November 4, the same day as Deepavali. Many had taken to social media to express their dismay over the closure of meat shops on Deepavali, saying that meat is a traditional part of celebrations in Tamil Nadu.

“Many communities in TN follow the custom of cooking meat on Deepawali. @chennaicorp has to reconsider the closure of meat shops not only for this year's Parinirvan Day but for Parinirvan Day for years to follow,” wrote a Twitter user.

In light of the criticism against the order, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had sought advice from the Tamil Nadu government regarding amending or withdrawing the order.

“Orders are issued every year to close meat shops on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, Mahaveer Nirvan day and Vadalur Ramalingar Ninnaivu day. This year, Mahaveer Nirvan day falls on the same date as Deepavali. Hence, we sought the advice of the State Government regarding the situation as both festivals are falling on the same day,” GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had earlier told TNM.

The amended order was issued on October 30, keeping in mind the sentiments of both communities.

The new order reads, “Meat shops are being allowed to open in all parts of Tamil Nadu on the day of Diwali after considering the requests from various organizations and considering the sentiments of the public. However, meat shops in Jain residential areas and meat shops around Jain places of worship will be closed.”