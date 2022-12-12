TN govt says LGBTQIA+ ‘conversion therapy’ is professional misconduct

Any medical professional in Tamil Nadu attempting to 'cure' someone of their sexuality or gender will face disciplinary action.

The Tamil Nadu State Medical Council has issued a notification that disciplinary action will be taken if a medical professional attempts conversion therapy on LGBTQIA+ persins, categorising such practices as professional misconduct. Conversion therapy is the term used for any illegal practice of trying to 'cure' LGBTQIA+ persons of their gender identity, sexual orientation or gender expression.

In September, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had passed a directive deeming conversion therapy as 'professional misconduct'. The NMC guidelines came after the Madras High Court appointed an expert committee to identify conversion therapy as professional misconduct. “The National Medical Council, on the basis of the recommendations made by the expert committee through their communication dated 15.02.2022, has specifically directed the National Medical Council - Ethics and Medical Registration Board to take action wherever such ‘conversion therapies’ are undertaken by any medical professional,” the court said.

The NMC later passed an order in September addressing all State Medical Councils stating that “conversion therapy will constitute a professional misconduct under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Misconduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.”

The Tamil Nadu State Medical Council, in its notification complying with the HC directions and NMC guidelines, said, “It is hereby notified to all the Registered Medical Practitioners that the Tamil Nadu State Medical Council is conferred with powers to take disciplinary action on any complaint received with regard to any attempt or intervention to change the sexual orientation and/or gender identity of a person, which is commonly referred to as "Conversion Therapy", which will be construed as a professional misconduct on the part of the medical professionals, and appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with the existing rules.”

