TN govt releases dates on which COVID-19 positive patients arrived in state

Tamil Nadu has so far seen nine positive cases of the virus of which a 45-year-old male, the first patient was treated and discharged last week.

In its latest bulletin, the Tamil Nadu government has offered details on the dates on which patients tested positive for COVID-19, actually arrived in the state. Tamil Nadu has so far seen nine positive cases of the virus of which a 45-year-old male, the first patient was treated and discharged last week. While eight of the patients have travel history to other affected countries, one man who came on train from Delhi told medical staff that he had neither been abroad or knowingly come in contact with another infected person. Though the state has not published details of which flight or train the patient travelled in, it has given the arrival dates. The government has repeatedly said that it has been getting in touch with people who travelled on the same flight or train as the patient.

Patient 1: A 45 year male patient from Kancheepuram, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 07.03.2020. He had travelled from Oman to Chennai airport on 28.02.2020.(No. of contacts – Primary 4).

Patient 2 : A 25 year old male patient from Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 18.03.2020. He had travelled from Delhi railway station to Chennai MGR central railway station on 12.03.2020.(No. of Contacts - Primary 7).

TNM had earlier reported that this patient was a hairdresser and resided in Chennai's Arumbakkam area. The health department is yet to identify what the source of his infection is.

Patient 3 : A 21 year old male patient from Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 20.03.2020. He had travelled from Ireland to Chennai airport on 17.03.2020. (No. of Contacts – Primary 3).

Patient 4 : A 65 year old male from Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21.03.2020. He had travelled from New Zealand to Singapore to Chennai airport on 15.03.2020. (No. of Contact – Primary 20 )

Patient 5 and 6 : A 69 year old male and a 75 year old male from Erode, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21.03.2020. He had travelled from Phuket to New Delhi to Erode railway station on 11.03.2020.( No. of Contacts Primary 13)

Patient 7 : A 25 year old female from Coimbatore, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 22.03.2020. She had travelled from Spain-Delhi-Bangalore-Coimbatore airport on 15.03.2020. (No. of Contacts- Primary 14)

Patient 8 : A 43 year old male from Tirunelveli, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 22.03.2020. He had travelled from Dubai to Madurai airport on 20.03.2020. (No. of Contact- Primary-2 )

Patient 9 : A 64 year old female from Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 22.03.2020. She had travelled from USA via Singapore to Chennai airport on 20.03.2020. (No. of Contact – Primary-1 )

In Tamil Nadu, till date 209035 passengers are screened for fever at the airports of Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. As on date, 12519 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. Currently, 21 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 89 are under hospital isolation.

Till now 552 samples have been taken from the passengers and sent for testing at King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Guindy Chennai, National Institute of Virology, Pune, Theni VRDL, Thiruvarur VRDL, Tirunelveli VRDL, RGGGH VDRL Coimbatore VRDL and Salem VRDL. The samples of 512 passengers are processed of which 503 samples are negative, 9 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection and 40 samples are under process