TN govt orders Anna University to conduct re-exams for engineering students

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Monday, announced that re-exams will be conducted for the students of Anna University whose results were withheld due to alleged irregularities. Over one lakh students of the university had given the exams through online mode. These exams were held in February and the results of the same were published recently.

The call to conduct re-exams were taken after many students filed online complaints to the concerned officials and the Chief Minister's Special Cell stating that the online exams had several issues like not being able to continue with the exams if the internet connectivity gets interrupted. During these exams, students were also asked to position their electronic devices in such a way that their faces were captured on camera for the entire hour of the exams, without any movement. Based on these complaints, the Chief Minister met with the State Minister for Higher Education on Monday and ordered that a re-examination be conducted for all students whose results were withheld due to alleged irregularities.

An official release announced the decision to conduct re-exams and added that they will be conducted as per the older question paper pattern. Students who choose to take the re-exams are exempted from paying fees. Though the re-exam is targeted at students whose results are withheld, students who have secured pass marks in the online exams can also choose to take the re-exam, the release added. It further said that the exams will be conducted for three hours. More information on the re-examination will be provided in a few days by the respective colleges and students were asked to keep an eye on the universityâ€™s website for more details on the same.