TN govt offices to function with 50% staff, 6-day work week from Monday

The government offices at present are working with a staff strength of 33% due to the lockdown restrictions.

The government of Tamil Nadu offices will function with 50% of its staff strength and will have a six-day work week from Monday.

According to reports, the decision to introduce a six-day work week is to compensate for loss of working days during the lockdown and is part of its phased exit plan from the six-week lockdown. A government order passed to this effect stated that the offices will function from 10 am to 5.45 pm from Monday to Saturday with 50% staff strength. The staff members will be provided bus transport facility to reach their offices. Government offices right now are working at a staff capacity of 33% due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The order mentioned that the staff will be divided into two batches. The first batch will work on Monday and Tuesday and the second batch officers will work on Wednesday and Thursday. The first batch officers will again work on Friday and Saturday. This will continue on a rotational basis. All Group A officers and the heads of the offices will work on all six days of the week while other officers and staff members will have a four-day week.

The order further stated that it will be applicable for all the government offices in the state from the Secretariat to offices at the district level. The order, however, will not be applicable to offices located in the containment zones.

As the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown ends on May 17, the government of Tamil Nadu is working towards issuing new rules and revised protocols for industries and other commercial establishments. The Chief Minister, on Friday, held continuous meetings with senior officials from the government and expert committees on COVID-19 on a phased exit from the lockdown and the economic situation of Tamil Nadu.