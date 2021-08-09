TN govt issues new COVID-19 protocol for jails, old age homes

The order was issued to standardise the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the state.

news COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has brought in COVID-19 protocols for new inmates in jails, old age homes and for people getting admitted to homes for those with mental health challenges. The state Health Department has brought out a series of orders to standardise the prevention and management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders outlined the state's policy of surveillance, testing, triaging, vaccinations and management and reporting of adverse effects of vaccinations. According to the new guidelines, the results of all RT-PCR tests should be declared within 24 hours of testing and communicated to the concerned person through SMS even if the results are negative.

The guidelines also provide inputs of random sampling at places where there are high-risk possibilities including marketplaces. State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told IANS, "We have used the experience we gained through the past year to standardise prevention measures. Any reduction in surveillance, testing, or implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour can lead to a surge that cannot be allowed at all."

The orders which were issued by the state Health Secretary on Saturday have been passed on to all the district health authorities and doctors on Saturday and Sunday. The Health Department is keen that the number of fresh cases is under control and hence this exercise of updating the COVID-19 standard protocols.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for two more weeks. However the government announced that school will resume for classes 9-12 from September 1 with 50% capacity. The new lockdown will see religious places closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Orders have been issued to various local bodies to open meat and fish stalls at different places to avoid public gathering. In areas where multiple COVID-19 cases are reported, District Collectors have been directed to form micro-containment zones.