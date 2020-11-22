TN govt to bear cost of students admitted to pvt medical colleges under 7.5% quota

This comes after the opposition DMK made an announcement regarding the same.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the state will bear the educational and hostel fees of all government school students who gain admissions under 7.5% quota, so students need not wait for scholarships to get approved. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has also issued orders to create a revolving fund under the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to facilitate the disbursal of funds to the students.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "The students need not wait till the scholarships are approved, I have directed that a revolving fund be formed through TN Medical Services Corporation, under which the students can avail immediate aid. From the assistance, the government will directly provide the college and hostel fees for the students."

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government has made the dreams of government school students to become doctors come true by providing equal opportunities. He added, "The people realize that the DMK, despite knowing that the government will help the students, has turned it into a political drama."

The announcement by the Tamil Nadu government comes after the DMK said that their party will bear the medical expenses of all the government school students who get admissions into private self-financing colleges under 7.5% quota. DMK president MK Stalin said that the dreams of students from rural and government-aided schools to become doctors will come true once his party comes to power.

On Friday, the Directorate of Medical Education wrote to the Deans of Private Medical and Dental Colleges stating that the government school students should not be denied a seat in case they are unable to pay the fees.

The Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had provided his assent for 7.5% quota for government schools students clearing NEET examination. The counselling for 313 MBBS seats and 92 dental seats reserved for government school students took place for three days from Wednesday.