TN govt to ban online gambling games, legislation to be passed soon: CM Palaniswami

Online gambling

news The government is also likely to pass legislation soon to arrest those running and playing online gambling games.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to ban online gambling websites in the wake of the recent spate of suicides reportedly due to losses incurred from getting addicted to the games, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also said that the government will soon pass a legislation to arrest those running and playing gambling games online.

The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the state government has decided to ban online games that make youngsters lose money, ruin their lives and force them to take the â€˜extreme stepâ€™. "The Tamil Nadu government taking a note of the situation has decided to swiftly pass legislation for arresting people running the apps and those playing the gambling games that involve betting money," he said on Twitter.

Addressing reporters at Chennai airport earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said that the government will enforce the ban based on the demands of various people and organisations. He also said that the government informed the same in the Madras High Court.

On Tuesday, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by a Madurai resident Mohamed Rasvi seeking a ban on online gaming apps. The case came up for hearing before the bench of justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi who issued notice to cricketers Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and actors Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati for endorsing gambling games despite knowing that the it will influence the lives of people.

The bench strongly opposing the endorsements of celebrities, also questioned them as to why they endorsed the gambling games despite knowing that the public will follow the practice.

Following this, the Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin also criticized the government for delaying to issue orders for banning the gambling games. Stalin said that not only there is a spate of suicides due to the gambling game but many families are suffering. Stalin also expressed shock over the delay and said that games have reportedly claimed the lives of 11 people.