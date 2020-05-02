TN govt announces graded relaxation of lockdown in state: Hereâ€™s the full list

No relaxation has been granted to areas marked as containment zones.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, announced relaxations for various commercial and industrial operations in the state. However, no relaxation of any kind will be permitted in containment zones in Tamil Nadu.

The decision to grant graded permission to stores and industries in Tamil Nadu was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet on Saturday at the Secretariat in Chennai. In the meeting, it was also decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 17, in line with the national lockdown. A statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after the meeting said that no relaxations will be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones in Tamil Nadu till May 17.

The new relaxations granted by the state government include permission for industries, construction activities, standalone shops etc to resume operations between specific times of the day with the required approval from the authorities. However, whatever has been ordered to shut down like educational institutions, public transport services, cab/auto services, gyms, movie theatres etc shall remain shut till May 17.

The move to begin graded relaxation to industries in the state came after almost 40 days since the statewide lockdown came into effect.

Here is a full list of the activities permitted by the state government from Monday:

In areas under Chennai city police - except containment zones, the following are allowed:

Construction work if the workers live within the place of construction All construction and road laying work pertaining to government and public sector enterprises. Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Export Oriented Units (EOU) and Export Processing Zones (EPZ) can resume operations with 25% staff after inspection by Corporation commissioner or District Collector. The workers shall come to work only in vehicles arranged by the company. Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services (ITES) companies can resume operations with 10% staff. The workers shall come to work only in vehicles arranged by the company. Stores selling essentials can function from 6 am to 5 pm. E-commerce players delivering essentials can continue to function as per existing norms. Restaurants can operate from 6 am to 9 pm and allow only takeaways. All standalone shops (except barber shops, salons and beauty parlours, spas) can function from 11 am to 5 pm. Skilled workers like plumbers, electricians etc, home care providers and domestic workers will be allowed to work subject to obtaining permission from the Corporation Commissioner/District Collector.

Rest of Tamil Nadu (Areas except containment zones), the following activities are allowed:

All industries located outside of corporation/municipality limits are allowed to resume operations with 50% staff strength. In panchayats with a population of above 15000 people, textile factories can resume operations with 50% staff based on the approval by District Collector. SEZ, EOU, industrial towns and industrial estates (rural and urban) - can function with 50% staff. Textile factories in industrial estates in urban areas shall not be permitted to resume operations. Export companies in urban areas shall be allowed to function with 50% staff based on District Collectorâ€™s approval. Hardware manufacturers (urban and rural) and spinning mills in rural areas (shift basis, with physical distancing) shall be allowed to resume operations based on District Collectorâ€™s approval. Urban units for leather items and garment export designing and sampling units -- can function with 30% staff with District Collectorâ€™s approval. IT and ITES companies can function with 50% staff. Urban construction sites are allowed to function if workers stay in the site itself. Workers are however allowed to be transported to the site once. All construction and road laying work pertaining to government and public sector enterprises. Skilled workers like plumbers, electricians etc, home care providers and domestic workers will be allowed to work subject to obtaining permission from the Corporation Commissioner/District Collector. Printing press allowed to operate. Stores selling items required for construction work can function from 9 am to 5 pm. No bar in transportation of construction items. All standalone repair shops for home appliances, mobile phones, computers etc are allowed to operate from 10 am to 5 pm. All standalone shops in rural areas can function from 9 am to 5 pm. Restaurants can function from 6 am to 9 pm and allow only takeaways. E-commerce players can function as per existing norms. District collectors can permit standalone stores in municipality and corporation limits (except malls and market complexes) to function from 10 am to 5 pm.

Other restrictions that will be in place till May 17: