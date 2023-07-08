TN govt announces eligibility criteria for monthly financial assistance scheme

The â€˜Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogaiâ€™ scheme was announced by the Tamil Nadu government during its budget in March of this year, aligning with its poll promises ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the criteria for the much-awaited â€˜Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogaiâ€™ scheme, which gives Rs 1,000 assistance to women heads of households every month. A statement on Friday, July 7, said women who want to avail of the monthly aid of Rs 1,000 should be aged above 21 years, have an annual family income less than Rs 2.5 lakh, the family not hold more than five acres of wetland or 10 acres of dryland, and have an annual household electricity consumption below 3,600 units.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the scheme are:

> All the members whose names are mentioned in a ration card will be considered as one family. In each family, one woman head can apply for the scheme.

> Women mentioned in the ration card as the head of the family will be considered the woman head, and if a man is mentioned as such, then his wife will be the woman head.

> Families headed by unmarried single women, destitute and trans women will also be considered for the scheme. If more than one woman in the family is 21 years old and above, one of them should be selected by the family.

What are the economic eligibility criteria?

> Families with annual income less than Rs 2.5 lakhs.

> Families holdings not exceeding five acres of wetland or 10 acres of dryland.

> Familyâ€™s annual electricity consumption must be below 3,600 units.

Who is not eligible to apply for the scheme?

If the woman or any of their family members fall under one of the following criteria, then they cannot apply for the scheme.

> Annual family income more than Rs 2.5 lakh; and pay income tax or are income tax assessees.

> Employees of Union and state governments, public sector undertakings, banks, boards, local bodies and cooperative societies and pensioners from these.

> Elected representatives, excluding village panchayat ward members. This includes Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and heads, members of local bodies.

> Those having four-wheelers â€“ cars, jeeps, tractors and heavy vehicles for personal use.

> Owners of companies that pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) for an annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh or more.

> Families receiving any social security benefits, like old-age pension, widow pension, pension from the welfare board for the unorganised sector, etc. The only exceptions are families that receive an allowance for maintenance from the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons.