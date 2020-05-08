TN govt allows limited functioning of Tamil film industry’s post production work

Flix Lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed the limited functioning of some post production work across the Tamil film industry. With the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis lasting over a month, producers had sought certain relaxations from the government.

“Tamil film producers and small screen producers requested that due to the coronavirus lockdown, for the past 50 days, no work has taken place, putting a question mark over the livelihoods of many. Thus, they have requested the government that at this moment, post production work alone be permitted,” said a press release from the state government.

“Having duly considered the request of the producers, Hon’ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has allowed below mentioned post production work from May 11,” it added.

According to the latest regulations, editing work may resume with a maximum of five people.

Post production work including dubbing, DI (Digital Intermediate) work, re-recording and sound design/ mixing can take place with up to five people.

Visual Effects (VFX) and Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) may also resume with 10 to 15 people.

The production houses are responsible for acquiring and giving to their post production employees the requisite permissions for undertaking the work.

“They (production companies) are requested to ensure that their employees follow social distancing, wear masks, use disinfectant and resume work adhering to all Central and state government protocols,” read the Tamil Nadu government’s statement.

Owing to the lockdown, several films that were due to be released between March and May like Vijay’s Master, Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal and others have been postponed indefinitely. More importantly, the lockdown has meant that the junior artistes, technicians and crew members in the industry have been left without work or pay. However, no permission has yet been given for shooting work to resume.