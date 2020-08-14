TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests negative for COVID-19, 12 days after testing positive

Doctors from Kauvery Hospital monitored his health on a round-the-clock basis at the Raj Bhavan.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was under treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai, tested negative on Friday. "We are very pleased to inform that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested negative for COVID-19 today. His grit and determination has helped in his speedy recovery and he continues to remain active," Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said in a statement.

The 80-year old Governor had tested positive for the virus on August 2 and had been advised home isolation since his infection was mild. Doctors from Kauvery Hospital monitored his health on a round the clock basis at the Raj Bhavan. Days after he tested positive the hospital had said he continued to be "asymptomatic, active and doing well." He was being monitored continuously by its medical team, the hospital had said.

Last month, eighty-four security and fire services personnel deployed in Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor was placed under quarantine at the Raj Bhawan for seven days after the test results of the 84 returned positive.

The Governor's office, in its statement, had said that none of the 84 staff members had come in contact with the Governor. "As a precautionary measure to last weekâ€™s COVID-19 cases, 38 persons of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, 35 persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive. Three members who tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and are undergoing treatment," read their release.

As of August 14, Tamil Nadu has 53,716 active COVID-19 cases, of which 11209 patients are from Chennai. So far 5,514 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 and 2,67,015 have been discharged. The state has tested 34,43,897 persons for COVID-19 as on date of which 3,26,245 have returned positive.

(With inputs from PTI)