TN Food Minister Kamaraj’s health improving, is stable: Hospital

The Minister was admitted in hospital for post COVID-19 lung damage.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj, whose lungs were affected by COVID-19, is stable and his condition is improving, said a medical bulletin from MGM Healthcare on Wednesday. The Minister was shifted to the private hospital in Chennai from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

A bulletin from the Assistant Director of Medical Services at MGM Healthcare, Anuradha Baskaran said, “R Kamaraj, Minister for Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Tamil Nadu was shifted on a ventilator from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 19 at 8 PM.”

“After being received in the hospital, a CT scan was done which revealed extensive Covid-19 lung changes. Upon his arrival, the treatment protocols were optimized and his clinical condition is improving with all vital parameters being stable.”

Kamaraj had tested positive for the coronavirus on January 6 and was receiving treatment for the infection at a private hospital. His health, however suffered a setback a week after he made a recovery from COVID-19 and was discharged from MIOT Hospital in Chennai. He was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday morning with severe breathlessness. Doctors said that the viral infection affected his lungs. He was later shifted to the MGM Hospital as his health condition turned critical and he was put on life support including ECMO

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the private hospital and enquired about his health on Tuesday. Along with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the hospital.

The DMK president MK Stalin also wished the minister a speedy recovery and requested the people in public service to take additional care of their health.

In Tamil Nadu, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel and former Agriculture Minister R Duraikannu tested positive for the virus. All the Ministers except Duraikannu successfully recovered from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 549 people tested positive for coronavirus and the state currently has 5,314 active cases of COVID-19. The capital Chennai recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases and 1,867 active coronavirus cases.