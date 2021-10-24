TN fishermen seek legal action against Panama ship for collision with their boat

Those onboard the boat allege that the ship did not stop even after capsizing them and knocking all of them into the sea.

news Fishermen

Fishermen associations of Kanyakumari and Colachel areas in South Tamil Nadu have sought action against a ship bearing a Panama flag, for colliding with an Indian fishing boat causing grievous injuries to those on the boat. Seventeen fishermen were injured when the ship collided with their fishing boat, 20 nautical miles off the Colachel coast on Friday night. Two of the seventeen fishermen, Arul Raj (60) and Chinnadurai (50), are said to be in a serious condition.

J Rose, one of the seventeen fishermen, said that they were sleeping on the boat when the ship collided with their boat and all of them were thrown into the sea. They were rescued by other fishing boats that were present nearby. The fishermen have alleged that the ship did not stop even after the collision. The ship is said to be travelling from Singapore to Mumbai.

Charles Johnson, Secretary, Meenvar Orunginaippu Sangam, has called upon the authorities to take legal action against the Panama-based ship. While speaking to IANS, Johnson said, “The Panama-flagged ship which caused injury to our fishermen will reach Mumbai on October 25 according to our information. Indian authorities must not allow the ship to leave our shores until legal action is taken against them and to make them pay proper compensation to our fishermen.”

The South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) General Secretary, Father Churchill also demanded stringent action against the personnel in the foreign ship and called upon the Indian authorities to take immediate action against the foreign vessel for causing grievous injuries to Indian fishermen.

The owner of the boat, Anto Siju while speaking to IANS said that he has lodged a complaint with the Colachel marine police and demanded stringent action against the foreign vessel.

All the seventeen fishermen on the boat, Sijumon 1, sustained injuries in the collision. Two of them are grievously injured and admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, Kerala. The duo was taken there by the coast guard’s helicopter. The other fifteen fishermen have been admitted to the Colachil Government hospital.