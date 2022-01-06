TN fireworks unit explosion: One more succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to 5

The deceased has been identified as Muniyasamy, a worker at the unit in Manjalodaipatti village.â€¨

With one more person succumbing to burn injuries, the toll in the firecracker unit blast at Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district rose to five on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Muniyasamy, a worker at the unit in Manjalodaipatti village.

In the explosion that occurred on Wednesday, three people died on the spot while six were injured. Later, one of the injured succumbed at the hospital. The deceased were identified as owner of the unit, Karuppasamy, Senthil, Kasi and Ayyammal.

Condition of injured Saraswathi, who is admitted to Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai is serious, according to police. The blast occurred due to friction when chemicals were being mixed at Sri Solai fireworks, police said.

This is the second blast in Virudhunagar district since the new year with the first occurring on January 1 at a firecracker unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in which four people died and eight were injured. The deceased were identified as Kumar from Mettupatti, Periyasamy from Servaikaranpatti, and Veerakumar and Murugesan from Paraipatti.

The unit, which employed around 30 people, is located at Mettupatti village near Sivakasi, approximately 30 km from Virudhunagar. A probe is on to determine the cause of the accident.

The firecracker unit is reportedly owned by Vazhividu Murugan of Pudupatti and the explosion took place at a chemical blending unit. The Nathampatti police registered a case and commenced investigation. The injured persons were receiving treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Earlier in September, one man was killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit at Thayilpatti village in the same district. The deceased was identified as a 60-year-old man named Shanmugaraj, who suffered 100% burn injuries and succumbed at the Sivakasi Government Hospital. The blast occurred reportedly due to mixing of chemicals when firecrackers were being manufactured in a makeshift structure.

With IANS inputs