TN Finance Minister PTR meets CM Stalin amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle

The Tamil Nadu cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on May 2 evening, following which a reshuffle is likely.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, on Monday, May 1, amid speculations of an imminent cabinet reshuffle. There have been speculations that the CM is contemplating dropping a few ministers from the state cabinet based on their performances, changing portfolios of certain ministers and bringing in new faces to reinvigorate his Cabinet.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is in the focus after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President K Annamalai released an audio clipping purportedly of the former speaking about corruption in government and the involvement of the CM's son Udyanidhi Stalin and son-in-law Sabareesan. The minister, however, dismissed the audio clip and said that Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used to mimic his voice. He has also earlier met the Chief Minister and informed his point.

However, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader who spoke to TNM on condition of anonymity said that the issue has caused major embarrassment to the party but it is unlikely that the Chief Minister will take action against him as it will become the point of focus when MK Stalin wants to do a course correction.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on May 2 evening, following which a reshuffle is likely. The Chief Minister has expressed his unhappiness with the performance of some of his cabinet colleagues.