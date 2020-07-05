TN disabilities commission sends notice to Thoothukudi police based on TNM article

Thoothukudi police have been asked to submit a detailed report pertaining to the assault of a disabled man named Ayyadurai in the Sathankulam police station on February 21.

news Sathankulam custodial violence

Tamil Nadu state commissioner for persons with disabilities has demanded that the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, submit a detailed report pertaining to the assault of a disabled man named Ayyadurai in the Sathankulam police station on February 21. This notice was sent to the Thoothukudi police, based on TNM's report investigating past brutalities by police officials in the station, following the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix, two traders from the district.

The state commissioner for persons with disabilities wrote to the district police on June 3, based on a complaint from TMN Deepak, State President of December 3 movement, who pointed out that the attack on Ayyadurai was against the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

With the TNM report dated June 30 as reference for this complaint, he had requested the commissioner to order directions to ensure that no discrimination or violation of the said Act takes place against persons with disablities.

As per the report, Ayyaduarai was part of a group of 10 persons, including a pastor who were apprehended for distributing pamphlets in a village near Sathankulam. They were assaulted by the policemen, who allegedly refused to even give in to requests to not beat Ayyadurai who is disabled.

As per Deepak's request, the commissioner in his notice had pointed out that two provisions of the Act would be relevant in the present case. These are section 6 (1) of Rights of Persons with Disablities Act, 2016 which madates that the appropriate government shall take measures to protect persons with disablities being subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatement; and section 7(1) which states that the appropritate government shall take measures to protect persons with disabilites from all forms of abuse, violence and exploitation and also take cognisance of such incidents of abuse and provide legal remedies, take steps to avoid such incidents, prescribe procedure for its reporting and to rehabilitate victims of such incidents.

"Therefore, notice is hereby issued to the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, to submit a detailed report with the copies of the First Information report pertaining to the above complaint, if filed, and any other relevant documents to be attached for the above case, for the perusal of this court within 15 days," said the notice.