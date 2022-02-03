TN DGP opposes CBI probe into Lavanya case, moves Supreme Court

The student’s father meanwhile, has filed a caveat urging the Supreme Court not to pass orders without hearing him in the matter

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday February 3 moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) order directing a CBI probe into the death of a 17-year-old student amid allegations of conversion. The Tamil Nadu government, through the DGP, challenged the validity of the order passed by a single judge bench of the high court's Madurai bench.Meanwhile, the father of the girl has also filed a caveat requesting the apex court not to pass any order, without hearing him in the matter.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the suicide case of 17-year-old Lavanya, a Class 12 student who died on January 19, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 31. A bench comprising Justice GS Swaminathan passed the orders after hearing a plea by Lavanya’s father seeking a probe by a central agency into his daughter’s death.

Lavanya lived in a boarding house called Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School in Michaelpatti of Thanjavur. She died on January 19. Her death stirred a political controversy in the state. A video later, which was shot when she was admitted to a hospital before her death. In the 44-second video, Lavanya said that one Raquel Mary had asked her to convert to Christianity, which she and her parents refused.

TNM earlier reported that there are a total of four videos that have surfaced, of which two were initially leaked. Only one of the videos mentions the conversion. While one is about her personal details, another is about how she was made to do chores at the school, and the other one is about her stepmother.

Lavanya’s father later filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court saying that he had lost faith in the investigation by the Thanjavur police and demanded an inquiry by the CB-CID or any other similar independent investigating agency.

While passing orders, Justice Swaminathan had severely criticised the police and politicians for ‘jumping to conclusions’. Further, pointing to an interview given by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the judge stated, “Since a high ranking minister himself has taken a stand, investigation cannot continue with the state police.” The judge then ordered the Director of CBI to assign an officer to take over the investigation of the case from the state police.

