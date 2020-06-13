TN crosses 42,000 COVID-19 cases: State sees 1956 new patients and 30 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded a whopping 1,956 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally in the state to 42,687 on Saturday. The state also reported 30 deaths with 12 deaths in private hospitals and 18 deaths in government hospitals. As has been the trend for the past few, a majority of the patients belonged to Chennai with 1,484 cases on Saturday.

According to the bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, the state currently has 18,878 active cases of coronavirus. On Saturday, the state recorded 1,956 local cases and 33 imported cases. Among the passengers who returned from other countries by international airport two persons from Ethiopia and 10 persons from Qatar and one person from Oman have tested positive for coronavirus. In the passengers who returned by domestic flights one passenger from Delhi has tested positive. Among the passengers who returned by road and train one person each from Andhra Pradesh, Bangladesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka, two persons from Kerala and 12 persons from Maharashtra have tested positive.

On Saturday, a total of 17,911 samples were collected. But the number of persons from whom the samples were collected was not mentioned in the bulletin. The state reported 30 deaths on Saturday taking the total fatalities to 397 deaths. 23 persons with comorbidities and 7 persons with no comorbidities also succumbed to the virus. The patients who succumbed were between the age group of 79 and 27 years of age.

A 27-year-old female from Chennai with diabetes mellitus admitted on May 24 in a private hospital in Chennai died on June 2 at 11.54 am due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), septic shock and diabetic ketoAcidosis.

A 27-year-old male from Chennai, who had suffered injuries to his head following an attack died June 11 at 04.45 pm due to assault, head injury, sub-arachnoid haemorrhage, brainstem dysfunction, aspiration pneumonitis.

A 29-year-old male from Perisevalai in Villupuram district with cough and expectoration for the past one week died on June 13 due to COVID 19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bilateral extensive pulmonary tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory failure.

On Saturday, the ruling AIADMK MLA of Sriperumbudur assembly constituency Palani (57) tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai and his condition is stable.

Chennai recorded 1484 new cases followed by Chengalpattu with 136 cases, Tiruvallur with 78 cases, Tiruvannamalai with 49 and Kancheepuram with 22 cases.