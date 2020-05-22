TN crosses 14,000-mark with 789 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu discharged 846 patients on Friday, while the state recorded four deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu recorded 786 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 14,753. Out of this, there are 7,524 active cases in the state. The hotspot district Chennai has recorded 569 new cases. Two infants, a 3-month-old baby from Chennai and a 5-month-old baby from Thoothukudi, have also tested positive for the virus.The state has also discharged 846 patients following recovery.

According to the health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, the state recorded 786 cases with 694 local cases and 92 imported cases. Among those who returned from other states, 66 people from Maharashtra, 13 from Delhi, 6 from West Bengal, 2 from Andhra Pradesh, 1 from Gujarat, 1 from Madhya Pradesh, 1 from Odisha, 1 from Telangana have tested positive for the virus. One person from the Philippines who tested negative on arrival has tested positive on Friday.

Four patients succumbed to the virus on Friday taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 98. An 81-year-old male from Chennai with systemic hypertension and coronary artery disease and diabetes referred from a private hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday succumbed to respiratory failure, pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress on Friday morning. A 51-year-old male from Chennai with systemic hypertension died on Thursday at 10.45 am due to cardiogenic shock, acute coronary syndrome, acute extensive myocardial infarction and systemic hypertension.

Another 70-year-old male from Theni with diabetes and hypertension died on Friday due to metabolic encephalopathy, accelerated hypertension, cardiogenic shock and COVID-19, states the bulletin.

One more person from Chengalpattu also succumbed to the coronavirus infection. A 72-year-old-male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) admitted to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital died due to respiratory failure, chronic obstructive airway disease.

On Friday 12, 653 samples were tested from 12,046 people. Apart from the 569 new cases in Chennai, 40 cases were registered from Chengalpattu, 13 from Kancheepuram and 39 from Thiruvallur district. Erode district which recorded nil cases for more than 20 days has recorded 1 fresh case of COVID-19.