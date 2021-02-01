TN colleges, schools for Classes 9 and 11 set to begin from Feb 8

The Tamil Nadu government has also permitted 100% seating capacity in theatres and 50% seating capacity for sports events ahead of India-England test match in Chennai.

news Unlock rules

As part of the new unlock guidelines issued by Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, colleges and schools for Classes 9 and 11 are set to reopen on February 8. The state government has also permitted multiplexes and shopping malls with cinemas in Tamil Nadu to reopen with 100% capacity after a wait for 10 months due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu government extending the lockdown till February 28, announced a set of relaxations at non-containment zones in the state. The relaxations announced by the state government with a condition to operate with standard operating procedures are:

> Arts, science, technology, engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary and all colleges for bachelors and masters degree are permitted to begin from February 2. The student hostels are also permitted to function.

> Schools in the state are permitted to conduct classes for standard 9 and 11 students from February 8. The student hostels are allowed to function.

> Petrol bunks, which were functioning till 10 pm due to the lockdown, are permitted to function without any time limit

> Swimming pools can function by following SOP

> Multiplexes and shopping malls with theaters can function with 100% capacity from February 1 by following the SOP released by the Union government.

> Exhibition halls can function

> Religious congregations, social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and educational events are permitted to be held with 50% seating capacity or with a maximum of 600 participants. In the case of outdoor events, the earlier guidelines with 50% capacity will continue.

> Sport events including cricket matches are permitted to be conducted with 50% capacity.

The relaxation comes at a time when the test match between India and England is set to be conducted at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk stadium from Friday. The first match will be conducted closed doors but TNCA has written to allow fans for the second test match on February 13.

> Meetings for hearing public grievances and similar consultation meetings are permitted

> The festival in Rameshwaram (Theerthamaduthal) is permitted

The restrictions that will continue until further orders are:

> International air travel for routes which are not permitted by the Union government

> Strict guidelines should be enforced without any relaxations at containment zones

A nationwide lockdown was implemented on March 24, 2020 to control the spread of coronavirus infections in the country.