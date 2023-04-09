TN CM Stalin asks Amit Shah to include Tamil in CRPF recruitment test

CM Stalin also pointed out that the Hindi comprehension section accounts for 25 out of 100 marks, and this would be beneficial for only Hindi speaking students.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for him to include Tamil as a language for the written test in the recruitment for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In a statement on Sunday, April 9, the Chief Minister said that in the notification for the written test to the recruitment for CRPF, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi. Out of 9,212 vacancies in CRPF, 579 have to be filled from Tamil Nadu and the exams are to be held in 12 centers across the state.

CM Stalin also pointed out that the Hindi comprehension section accounts for 25 out of 100 marks, and this would be beneficial for only Hindi speaking students. “The CRPF notification was against those applying for the post from Tamil Nadu and added that this was not only unilateral but amounts to being discriminatory. The notification was against the constitutional rights of the job aspirant,” The Chief Minister said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called upon Union Home Minister Shah and sought his immediate intervention for allowing aspirants in non-Hindi speaking states to write the test in their mother tongue.