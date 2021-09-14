TN CM Stalin announces two new police commissionerates at Tambaram, Avadi

CM Stalin also announced a new state Police Commission to improve relations between the police and the public.

news Police

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, September 13, announced in the state Assembly that the government would set up a new State Police Commission. The Chief Minister said that the Police Commission is being set up to improve relations between the police and the public and to recommend new training methods to policemen and policewomen.

The CM also announced the setting up of Police Commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi, which were also recently converted into municipal corporations. Currently, Chennai has only one commissionerate operating as Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate at Vepery.Stalin also said that a receptionist will be posted at every police station across the state as well as setting up of boys and girls clubs to prevent children from socially and economically backward sections from getting involved in anti-social and illegal activities. The CM also announced that an online complaint filing mechanism would be created to avoid travel to the police stations and also to avoid any waiting time. And a mobile-based application for the benefit of the general public to register their complaints with the police would also be created.

He said that experts would be roped in to provide assistance to police in crimes involving banks as well as employment frauds. The Chief Minister also said that 1,132 people who are the kin of dead police personnel and waiting for several years would be given appointments on compassionate grounds. According to the Chief Minister, a special unit will be set up in the Director General of Police to resolve issues faced by Indians living abroad.

Further as a part of new implementations, the DGP C Sylendra Babu in July announced compulsory weekly offs for all police personnel in Tamil Nadu along with offs on birthdays and wedding anniversary. The aim of this move was to allow personnel to take a break from hectic work schedules thus help maintain a better mental health and spend family time.

With IANS inputs